OpenAI plans to build a desktop 'Superapp' combining ChatGPT, Codex app, and Browser

OpenAI is planning to merge its core products, including ChatGPT, Codex, and its AI-powered browser, into a unified desktop “Superapp.” This combined app is said to streamline user experience, productivity, and will serve engineering and business users.

According to The Wall Street Journal report, Fidji Simo, OpenAI’s Chief Executive of Applications, will be in charge of the superapp. She will also be looking after the sales team for the promotion and sale of the new product.

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OpenAI President Greg Brockman will also look after product redesign and help the team guide with technical and structural changes.

Simo also confirmed the report by sharing an X (formerly Twitter) post on the WJP. “Companies go through phases of exploration and phases of refocus; both are critical."

"But when new bets start to work, like we're seeing now with Codex, it's very important to double down on them and avoid distractions. Really glad we're seizing this moment,” she added.

OpenAI’s “Superapp” plans

The superapp will reportedly integrate OpenAI’s core AI tools, including ChatGPT, its AI-powered browser and its AI enterprise tool Codex, all into a unified application.

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This “Superapp” is said to streamline resources and improve efficiency.

The company is quite ambitious about the new desktop app that goes beyond the capabilities of an AI chatbot. It is suggested that the app is being built around agentic AI that will sit on users’ devices and perform complex tasks such as writing software, analysing data, and completing tasks on their behalf.

If done as envisioned, the capability could serve as the next phase of consumer products.

Simo’s internal note to employees on March 19 said: “We realised we were spreading our efforts across too many apps and stacks, and that we need to simplify our efforts.”

"That fragmentation has been slowing us down and making it harder to hit the quality bar we want,” she added.