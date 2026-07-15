OpenAI rejects Apple's trade secret theft claims, says 'no evidence' supports lawsuit

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI have provided a statement on Apple’s Trade Secret lawsuit, saying that they are “not aware” of any evidence. On July 10, Apple filed a 40-page lawsuit against the AI startup, accusing the company of intellectual property theft through former Apple employees and using them to accelerate the development of its AI technologies.

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OpenAI provided a statement to Bloomberg saying, “ While we take these allegations seriously, we're not aware of any evidence that this complaint has merit. We believe in fair competition and allowing people the freedom to work wherever they choose, and we're focused on building innovative technology that empowers people everywhere.”

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In the lawsuit, Apple highlighted that OpenAI employees Tang Tan and Chang Liu, who previously worked at Apple, planned to take confidential Apple information before leaving the company.

It also alleges that Tan and Liu encouraged Apple employees interviewing at OpenAI to disclose confidential information related to unreleased hardware, component technologies, manufacturing processes, and supplier networks.

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Liu is also said to have kept an Apple-issued laptop after leaving the company, and he allegedly exploited a security flaw to access the company’s confidential documents. The lawsuit stated, “At every level, from members of its Technical Staff to its Chief Hardware Officer, and in coordination with business partners, OpenAI has been stealing Apple's trade secrets and confidential information.”

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Soon after Apple’s lawsuit, OpenAI’s Director of Strategic Communications, Drew Pusateri, shared a post on X claiming that “we have no interest in other companies' trade secrets,” and that “We remain focused on building innovative technology that empowers people everywhere.”

Now, the iPhone maker is pursuing a jury trial to hear the evidence and reach a verdict, and to unfold more evidence during the discovery process. It is also seeking an injunction and financial compensation, requiring OpenAI to stop using any confidential Apple information in the development of its AI hardware products, and pay for any losses or harm caused by the alleged misuse of its trade secrets.