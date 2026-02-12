OpenAI restructures mission alignment team, appoints Joshua Achiam as ‘Chief Futurist’

OpenAI’s Mission Alignment team is reportedly dissolved as it restructures the entire team. As part of restructuring, Joshua Achiam, who previously led the unit, will now take the role of “Chief Futurist,” reported by Platformer.

The Mission Alignment team was formed in 2024 to ensure the company’s AI models remained safe, trustworthy, and aligned with human values. Now, OpenAI calls the dissolution a "routine reorganisation." Coming the news, Achiam also shared a blog post confirming his new role at OpenAI.

As Chief Futurist, Achiam highlighted that he will ensure “artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity.” He will continue studying AI, AGI, and other emerging technology will impact and how humanity will respond to the changes. Achaim will also be collaborating with Jason Pruet, an OpenAI physicist.

“Our most important challenge is to make sure that this Intelligence Age actually helps people. This means seeing around corners to figure out what can go wrong, and equipping people, scientists, and policymakers with information and ideas to begin addressing problems early,” said Achaim.

While Achaim sits in a new role, six or seven employees have reportedly been reassigned to other teams, as per Platformer. However, it was not revealed where these employees have been deputed within the company. In addition, it is also unknown whether Achiam plans to create an entirely new team under the “futurist” role.

This is the second time OpenAI has disbanded a core safety-focused unit. In May 2024, the company dissolved its "Superalignment" team, headed by Ilya Sutskever and Jan Leike, which was tasked with managing the existential risks of future superintelligence.

Now the recent restructuring signals how rapidly OpenAI’s priorities are evolving as it gradually scales its AI ambitions, bringing new products, and upgrading its AI models.