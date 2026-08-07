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OpenAI rolls out GPT-5.6 Luna as default ChatGPT model, removes text chat limits for free tier users

OpenAI rolls out GPT-5.6 Luna as default ChatGPT model, removes text chat limits for free tier users

OpenAI has announced several performance upgrades and new features for ChatGPT users across free and paid tiers. Here's what's new.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 7, 2026 1:02 PM IST
OpenAI rolls out GPT-5.6 Luna as default ChatGPT model, removes text chat limits for free tier usersOpenAI is rolling out GPT 5.6 Luna and GPT 5.6 Sol for users.

OpenAI is rolling out new upgrades to ChatGPT across plans, bringing expanded access, new AI models, and an option to enable deeper thinking mode. With the update, free tier users will now get unlimited text chats and the new GPT 5.6 Luna model, replacing GPT-5.5. Whereas Pro and Plus subscribers will be upgraded to GPT-5.6 Sol, offering improved performance and responses.

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Alongside these upgrades, OpenAI is also bringing a new slider control for paid ChatGPT users and a “Think” button for free users. Here’s how these upgrades will benefit users.

Must read: OpenAI's GPT-5 was labelled a high-risk AI model over biohazard concerns

GPT‑5.6 Luna, unlimited text access for free ChatGPT users

The GPT-5.6 Luna is part of OpenAI’s GPT-5.6 model family, bringing improved efficiency and performance across tasks. ChatGPT claims that the model is less likely to make factual errors compared to GPT 5.5 Instant.

It is also touted as the fastest and the most affordable model in the GPT-5.6 Family. It supports up to a 1,050,000-token context window and up to 128,000 output tokens. Lastly, it also supports multimodal context, processing both text and image inputs natively.

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Must read: Apple wants to halt OpenAI's AI gadget plans amid trade secret theft lawsuit: Here's why

One of the biggest upgrades is unlimited text chats without standard rate limits on everyday text conversations. However, limits will be applied for file uploads, images and other tools. In addition, free users also get a new “Think” button that offers higher reasoning capabilities for complex questions.

GPT 5.6 Sol, new reasoning controls and more for Plus and Pro users

OpenAI is rolling out an upgraded version of GPT-5.6 Sol for Plus and Pro ChatGPT users that offers more accurate, focused, and concise answers. OpenAI says that the model “ delivers more focused answers, adapts its level of detail to the question, avoids unnecessary formatting, and offers a helpful correction when simply agreeing wouldn’t be useful.”

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The users will also get a new slider in ChatGPT on web, mobile, and desktop, which allows users to choose how much thinking GPT-5.6 Sol should apply before responding. Users can choose from Instant, Medium, High, and Extra High based on the complexity of the prompt. Users can let ChatGPT automatically detect when a prompt requires extra thought and scale up reasoning.

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Published on: Aug 7, 2026 1:02 PM IST
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