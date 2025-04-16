OpenAI rolls out image Library in ChatGPT for easier access to AI-generated art

OpenAI has introduced a new image library feature to ChatGPT, offering users a more convenient way to view and manage AI-generated images directly within the app. The update is being rolled out to Free, Plus, and Pro users on both mobile devices and the web.

The new “Library” section can be found in the ChatGPT sidebar, where users can access a grid-style gallery of all their previously generated images. In a short demo video shared by OpenAI, the interface appears clean and intuitive, allowing users to browse visuals easily and tap a button at the bottom of the screen to generate new artwork.

The move is aimed at regular users of ChatGPT’s image generation features, those who frequently create visuals for projects, social media, or creative exploration. With this centralised library, users no longer need to scroll through long conversations to locate specific images.

All of your image creations, all in one place.



Introducing the new library for your ChatGPT image creations—rolling out now to all Free, Plus, and Pro users on mobile and https://t.co/nYW5KO1aIg. pic.twitter.com/ADWuf5fPbj — OpenAI (@OpenAI) April 15, 2025

While the feature is already live on the iOS version of the app, the web rollout is expected to follow shortly.

For those who enjoy crafting fantastical scenes, nostalgic anime tributes, or minimalist design concepts with ChatGPT’s image tools, the new library offers a quick way to revisit and manage those creations.

This update is part of OpenAI’s ongoing efforts to expand ChatGPT’s capabilities beyond just text, pushing it further into the domain of multimodal AI experiences.

No additional setup is required; users will see the library automatically once it becomes available on their account.