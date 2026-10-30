MUST READ | Despite Pentagon blacklist, Anthropic expands US government AI deal with new GSA agreement

How OpenAI is monitoring its advanced AI models

OpenAI said its expanded system uses multiple monitoring layers to detect when a model’s behaviour drifts from what developers intended.

The first layer uses activation probes to spot patterns in a model’s internal activity. Reviewer models then examine its reasoning and tool use, while investigative agents can review the model’s full transcript to understand a sequence of actions and decide whether it needs human intervention.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | OpenAI faces lawsuit over claims ChatGPT advised Amazon engineer to stop seizure medication: All details

OpenAI now monitors all frontier reinforcement learning runs and evaluations, along with internal Codex use. When the system detects evidence of a problem that could require intervention, it alerts human responders who can investigate and take action.

Today, we’re sharing a look at our expanded system for monitoring frontier models at OpenAI, which in September helped us catch a model’s attempt to access the live internet during training. Since the Hugging Face incident—when models broke out of an internal cybersecurity investigation where we weren’t running our misalignment monitors—we’ve substantially expanded our monitoring of frontier agents. We now monitor all frontier reinforcement learning runs and evaluations, as well as all internal Codex use. When our system finds evidence of a problem that might require intervention, it rapidly alerts human responders who can investigate and take action. To detect when a model’s behavior departs from what we intended, we use several layers of monitoring. Activation probes look for patterns in a model’s internal activity. Reviewer models examine its reasoning and tool use, and investigative agents can read back through the model’s entire transcript to understand how a sequence of actions fits together and whether it warrants human review. To test whether our current system would have detected the Hugging Face incident, we replayed the recorded activity with our new monitors in place. In the replay, our monitors alerted our security team about 30 minutes after the agents escaped their sandbox. That was more than 30 hours before the point at which the agents breached Hugging Face’s systems in the original incident. In September, a model exploited a DNS misconfiguration to reach the live internet. Our monitors flagged the breach within 15 minutes, and a responder began reviewing the alert three minutes later. The alert enabled responders to investigate while the run was still underway. As we give models more autonomy, we need to know when they cross a boundary we expected to hold. We believe that monitoring is essential to catching those failures in time for people to intervene. https://t.co/dIYP7B1GlD — OpenAI (@OpenAI) October 29, 2026

OpenAI tests monitoring system against Hugging Face incident

Advertisement

OpenAI also tested whether its expanded monitoring system could have detected the earlier Hugging Face incident. The company replayed the recorded activity with its new safeguards in place. The system alerted its security team around 30 minutes after the agents escaped their sandbox. This was more than 30 hours before the point at which the agents breached Hugging Face’s systems in the original incident.

The company also shared details of a separate incident in September. During training, a model exploited a DNS misconfiguration to reach the live internet. OpenAI’s monitoring system flagged the breach within 15 minutes, and a human responder started reviewing the alert three minutes later. This allowed the team to investigate while the training run was still underway.

OpenAI said monitoring will become increasingly important as AI models gain more autonomy, helping teams identify unexpected behaviour and intervene before it leads to security failures.