OpenAI sunsets Sora: 5 AI video tools you can switch to right now

As OpenAI pivots towards enterprise AI and developer-focused tools, Sora has become an early casualty. The discontinuation of its video platform means users must now transition to other services to continue generating AI-driven video content.

The move comes barely six months after Sora’s launch, underscoring OpenAI’s broader pivot towards enterprise-focused AI products and coding tools. For users who had begun experimenting with AI-generated video workflows, the question now is simple: what next?

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Here are five AI video generation platforms that can serve as viable replacements.

Veo 3.1 (Google): Cinematic quality with scale

Google’s Veo 3.1 stands out as one of the most advanced text-to-video models currently available. It is designed to generate cinematic-quality visuals with a strong focus on realism and scene coherence.

The platform supports clips of around 8 seconds that can be extended to over two minutes, with output resolutions going up to 4K. Its strength lies in advanced audio-visual integration and fine-grained creative controls, making it particularly attractive for high-end storytelling and professional use cases.

The free-version of Google Veo 3.1 offers limited features, but the paid version unlocks advanced video generation capabilities such as 4K quality, audio generation, and others.

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Pika: Flexible and creator-friendly

Pika offers a mix of text-to-video and image-to-video capabilities, making it a versatile option for creators experimenting with different formats.

It generates short clips ranging from 3 to 10 seconds in 720p and 1080p quality, and supports multiple styles including cinematic, realistic and 3D animation. One of its standout features is automatic audio generation, including ambient sound and music that syncs with visuals—an increasingly important layer for social media content.

This tool is also available for free, but it only offers 80 credits; for unlimited video generation, users may have to opt for a paid subscription.

Runway Gen-4.5: Editing-first approach

Runway has positioned itself as more than just a video generator, offering a full suite of AI-powered editing tools.

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Its Gen-4.5 model supports text-to-video, image-to-video and advanced editing features such as inpainting. The platform typically generates 5–10 second clips at up to 1080p resolution, and is widely used by filmmakers and creative professionals for its cinematic controls and post-production flexibility.

Runway Gen-4.5 is available under paid subscriptions, but its older generation models are available in the free tier.

InVideo: Built for scale and marketing

InVideo leans heavily into usability and scale, making it ideal for marketers, content creators and businesses.

The platform offers pre-built templates, AI voiceovers and automation tools to quickly produce social media videos, ads and explainer content. It supports long-form video creation of up to 15 minutes and includes access to a large library of over 16 million royalty-free assets. With support for more than 50 languages, it also caters to global audiences.

In its free tier, users can generate 10 minutes of video per week. However, the paid version brings greater options.

Luma Dream Machine: Realism and physics accuracy

Luma Labs’ Dream Machine, powered by its Ray 3 model, focuses on delivering lifelike visuals and realistic motion.

It can generate short-form videos of up to 120 seconds, with outputs ranging from 720p to 4K quality. The platform is particularly noted for its ability to simulate real-world physics and lighting, making it suitable for creators aiming for high visual fidelity.

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Luma Dream Machine is free to use, but with limited features.