OpenAI has partnered with four major consulting giants, Accenture, Capgemini, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), and McKinsey, to bring meaningful use of its AI-powered enterprise tools. These companies will reportedly deploy OpenAI’s advanced models and platform across the enterprise to help automate workflows and build custom AI solutions.

On February 23, OpenAI introduced Frontier, a platform designed to help enterprises build, deploy, and manage AI agents for real-world operations. Within the platform, partner organisations can integrate OpenAI’s models and tools directly into their workflows, allowing them to automate tasks, simplify AI processes and conduct tasks more effectively.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Providing an example, OpenAI said, “An AI coworker that resolves a customer issue end-to-end by pulling context from the CRM, checking policies, filing the update, and escalating only when needed.”

The partners will collaborate directly with OpenAI’s Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) team, who specialise in helping clients implement AI. In addition, they will be created a specialised teams focused on OpenAI tools, with staff trained and certified in the technology. These teams will get access to OpenAI’s technical resources, roadmap insight, and products.

Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini, said, “Our strategic partnership with OpenAI on the Frontier platform strengthens our position at the forefront of AI-powered enterprise transformation. By combining our domain expertise and assets with OpenAI’s cutting-edge models and platform, we move faster, build smarter, and create solutions that weren’t possible before.”

Advertisement

Whereas Bob Sternfels, Global Managing Partner, McKinsey & Company, acknowledged the challenges business leaders face in providing the real value of AI agents. Sternfels said, “To scale, they must rewire their businesses, reimagining domains and evolving how their people work, build capabilities and lead change.”

OpenAI is now taking a bold step in providing consulting companies with relevant AI tools to help businesses rethink operations, rather than just plugging AI into existing systems. This will not only bring efficiency in workflows but also improve decision-making. OpenAI’s rival Anthropic has also partnered with Deloitte and Accenture to deploy agentic AI tools, showcasing the AI race to secure enterprise partnerships.