OpenAI is reportedly planning to build a social networking platform that prevents bot-driven spam on social media. According to a Forbes report, the rumoured platform is currently in the early stages of development, and it will likely come with biometric verification features to bring a human-only experience.

This new OpenAI social networking platform is said to challenge X, Instagram, and TikTok, where bots are becoming a growing problem across feeds, comments, and engagement metrics. In addition to spamming the feed, there are concerns about AI-generated misinformation.

In a conversation with Forbes, the unnamed source claimed that the platform may require users to provide “proof of personhood” via biometric verification similar to how Apple’s Face ID or the World Orb works. Although critics argue private tech giant handling biometric scans could create a centralised security risk.

This biometric scanner will reportedly scan the user's eyeball to create a unique identification for accessing the platform. This will ensure that all users on the platform are humans and not bots. This may come as a unique offering to users since the current social networking players have not opted for biometric verification.

One of the great examples we can take is from X (formerly Twitter), which recently removed about 1.7 million bot accounts from the platform. Despite the efforts, the platform continues to face the problem, affecting the overall user experience.

Well, it may not come as a surprise if OpenAI launches a social media platform, considering it's already attracting thousands of users to AI video app Sora. Furthermore, the company has also introduced several social media-like features to ChatGPT, close to making the AI chatbot into an everything app.

However, if rumours surrounding the biometric verification are true, then it may bring something new to the social media market. However, competing with already established platforms like Instagram and X could be quite challenging.