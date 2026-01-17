OpenAI to test ads on ChatGPT as it expands access with $8 Go subscription

OpenAI plans to begin testing advertising on ChatGPT in the coming weeks as it expands global access to its chatbot and rolls out its low-cost Go subscription tier across all markets.

The company said it will start testing ads for logged-in adult users in the US on its free and Go tiers, while keeping its paid Pro, Business and Enterprise subscriptions ad-free. The move is aimed at helping more users access AI tools with fewer usage limits and without having to pay.

“AI is reaching a point where everyone can have a personal super-assistant that helps them learn and do almost anything,” Fidji Simo, CEO of Applications at OpenAI, said in a blog post. “Who gets access to that level of intelligence will shape whether AI expands opportunity or reinforces the same divides.”

The company said it has been working to make AI more accessible through its free product and its low-cost subscription tier, ChatGPT Go, which launched in 171 countries in August. The service is now being rolled out to the US and all other markets where ChatGPT is available for $8 a month.

“Today we’re bringing Go to the US and everywhere ChatGPT is available, giving people expanded access to messaging, image creation, file uploads and memory for $8 USD/month,” Simo said.

As part of its expansion strategy, OpenAI plans to introduce advertising to help subsidise access. “In the coming weeks, we’re also planning to start testing ads in the US for the free and Go tiers, so more people can benefit from our tools with fewer usage limits or without having to pay,” she said.

The company said ads will not influence ChatGPT’s answers and will be clearly separated from organic responses.

“You need to trust that ChatGPT’s responses are driven by what’s objectively useful, never by advertising,” Simo said. “You need to know that your data and conversations are protected and never sold to advertisers.”

According to OpenAI, ads will initially appear at the bottom of responses when there is a relevant sponsored product or service tied to the user’s conversation. The ads will be clearly labelled, and users will be able to dismiss them, learn why they are seeing them, or turn off personalisation.

“Ads do not influence the answers ChatGPT gives you. Answers are optimized based on what's most helpful to you. Ads are always separate and clearly labelled,” Simo said.

The company said it will not show ads to users it knows or predicts are under 18 and ads will not appear near sensitive or regulated topics such as health, mental health or politics.

“We keep your conversations with ChatGPT private from advertisers, and we never sell your data to advertisers,” Simo said.

OpenAI said its enterprise and subscription businesses remain strong and that advertising will form part of a broader, diversified revenue model.

“Our long-term focus remains on building products that millions of people and businesses find valuable enough to pay for,” Simo said.