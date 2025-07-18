Business Today
OpenAI unveils new ChatGPT agent capable of handling complex real-world tasks

ChatGPT steps beyond conversation with a new AI agent that can navigate the web, manage apps and complete real-world tasks.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 18, 2025 2:14 PM IST
OpenAI has introduced a new artificial intelligence agent for ChatGPT, designed to perform multi-step, real-world tasks by interacting with websites and connected apps. The feature is now rolling out to users on the Pro, Plus, and Team tiers starting Thursday.

The AI agent builds on OpenAI’s earlier experiments with agentic features, including “Operator,” which could engage with websites, and “Deep Research,” a tool that helped automate complex information gathering. With this update, ChatGPT gains capabilities that push it far beyond basic query responses or conversational prompts.

OpenAI’s agent can, for instance, plan and place an online order for a wedding outfit by considering details like the dress code, venue, and weather forecast. It achieves this by running a virtual computer environment, enabling it to interact with online tools and services in real time.

ChatGPT can now also connect with user apps such as Gmail and GitHub. By accessing these platforms, the agent can fetch relevant emails, code repositories, or documents to help complete assigned tasks more effectively.

This move aligns OpenAI with other major tech players such as Microsoft, Salesforce, and Oracle, who are investing heavily in AI agents to drive workplace productivity and reduce operational costs.

