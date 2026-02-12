OpenAI unveils Teen Safety Blueprint to protect young AI users in India

OpenAI, the company behind popular AI tools like ChatGPT, has released a new 'Teen Safety Blueprint' aimed at keeping teenagers in India safe while using artificial intelligence. The blueprint focuses on safety first, especially for users under 18, rather than on privacy concerns.

The initiative comes as more young people across India begin using AI services. OpenAI says it has worked with policymakers, educators, child safety experts, mental health professionals and regulators to develop its approach. The goal is to make interactions with AI more age-appropriate while still being helpful and supportive.

At the heart of the blueprint is the idea of “age-aware AI behaviour”. Rather than treating all users the same, OpenAI wants its systems to recognise when someone may be a teenager and tailor responses accordingly. To do this, the company plans to use privacy-protective age estimation tools that can help distinguish between adults and teens.

OpenAI is also introducing enhanced parental controls. These features allow parents to link their own accounts to their teen’s AI account. Once linked, parents can set “blackout hours” to limit AI use at certain times, disable chat history or memory, and manage how the AI interacts with the young user.

In addition, OpenAI says it will continue improving safety measures that are already in place. These include reminders to take breaks during long AI sessions and systems that can detect and direct users to real-world support services if they express distress.

The company believes the new Teen Safety Blueprint will help ensure that young people can explore and learn from AI technology without being exposed to harm. The company has encouraged other AI developers to adopt similar protections.