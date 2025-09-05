OpenAI vs LinkedIn: ChatGPT maker announces AI-powered hiring platform

OpenAI is expanding its ambitions beyond ChatGPT with a new hiring platform designed to connect businesses with workers, directly taking on LinkedIn’s dominance in the space. The company confirmed it is developing the OpenAI Jobs Platform, which is expected to launch by mid-2026.

Announced in a blog post by Fidji Simo, CEO of Applications at OpenAI, the platform will use AI to “find the perfect matches between what companies need and what workers can offer.” Unlike traditional job boards, the service will also cater to small businesses and local governments, giving them access to AI-driven tools to recruit talent and build capacity.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The move signals OpenAI’s growing interest in diversifying its portfolio of products. At a recent media interaction, CEO Sam Altman said that Simo will be leading multiple new initiatives beyond the chatbot, including the jobs platform and possibly other upcoming applications such as a browser and a social platform.

The push into recruitment could spark a rivalry with LinkedIn, which has itself been integrating AI features to help candidates and employers. The competition is notable given that LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman was one of OpenAI’s earliest backers, while Microsoft, OpenAI’s largest investor, owns LinkedIn.

Alongside the jobs platform, OpenAI is also rolling out OpenAI Certifications through its learning hub, OpenAI Academy. The programme, which already has over two million users, will allow individuals to demonstrate varying levels of “AI fluency,” ranging from basic workplace applications to advanced skills like prompt engineering. Learners will be able to prepare and sit for certifications within ChatGPT, and employers will have the option to integrate the system into their internal training.

Advertisement

A pilot of the certification programme is slated for late 2025, with OpenAI setting a target of certifying 10 million Americans by 2030. The initiative is part of the company’s collaboration with the White House to boost AI literacy across the workforce.

While concerns remain that AI could displace large numbers of white-collar jobs, OpenAI argues that its efforts will help workers adapt to the changing job market. “We can’t prevent disruption,” Simo said in her announcement, “but we can play our part in making sure people are equipped to thrive in the age of AI.”