OpenAI's ChatGPT down? Thousands of users report error messages as ChatGPT suffers outage

OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT is down as users report a massive outage, leaving them unable to access the chatbot. Thousands of users have reported facing issues, and the platform remains inaccessible for all.

While the website is opening for users, the chatbot is not responding to any queries and instead shows an error message to all. OpenAI has acknowledged the issue on its status platform (https://status.openai.com/), and noted that the list of affected platforms include ChatGPT and Sora, which is OpenAI's text-to-video generation platform.

OpenAI's status website shows that it's experiencing issues

Users have reported seeing error messages like: "Hmm...something seems to have gone wrong."

Certain users have also reported error message that read: "A network error occurred.

"Please check your connection and try again. If this issue persists please contact us through our help center at help.openai.com."

Down Detector, which is a platform for users to report server outages across websites and applications, shows a massive spike in problems reported for OpenAI and ChatGPT. At the time of publishing, OpenAI hasn't issued any statement about when the service will be back online.