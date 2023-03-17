OpenAI's ChatGPT Plus subscription with GPT-4 now available in India; check price, features

Open AI has announced that a ChatGPT Plus subscription is now available in India. The company has confirmed that this new premium version will be based on the latest GPT-4 language model. ChatGPT Plus was listed in India even before the announcement but many users had complained about issues with online payment.

The ChatGPT Plus subscription is currently priced at $20 (roughly Rs 1,650) in India and it is the same as in the US. The announcement was made via OpenAI's official Twitter handle.

Great news! ChatGPT Plus subscriptions are now available in India. Get early access to new features, including GPT-4 today: https://t.co/N6AiifcSXE March 17, 2023

What will you get with ChatGPT Plus?

ChatGPT Plus subscription plan gives you access to a chatbot powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 technology. Some of the benefits include general access to ChatGPT, even during peak times, faster response times, and priority access to new features and improvements.