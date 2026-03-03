OpenAI's Pentagon AI deal triggers 295% surge in ChatGPT uninstalls

OpenAI's “rushed” decision to sign a deal with the Pentagon has come at a major cost, as it has led to mass uninstallation by ChatGPT users. ChatGPT uninstalls have surged by 295% following the Department of Defence deal, showcasing user dissatisfaction over the company's decision to provide AI models and systems for military use.

According to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, ChatGPT uninstalls in the US spiked to 295% on February 28. This is reported to be a significant increase, as the app's normal monthly average records about 9% daily of uninstall growth as per the past 30-day record. It was further revealed that the ChatGPT downloads also fell by 13% on the same day and another 5% on March 1.

While OpenAI is losing ChatGPT users, Anthropic’s Claude experienced a user spike of 51% on February 28. In addition, the Claude AI app was also ranked No. 1 on the U.S. App Store’s productivity section. The spike was recorded when the company announced its disapproval of DoD’s demands and declined to partner with the Pentagon.

In addition, ChatGPT users have also started to rate the app, where the 1-star review surged 775% on the same day, and increased by 100% day-over-day on Sunday. Whereas the 5-star rating declined by 50%

“Cancel ChatGPT” movement

The OpenAI Pentagon AI deal has also sparked an online “cancel ChatGPT” movement across social media platforms. While people are increasingly uninstalling the chatbot app, many are unsubscribing from its paid subscription plans and publicly sharing screenshots of their cancellations on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter).

Over the past few days, the movement has gained significant momentum as users are concerned about the safe use of AI. People are also directing others to opt for alternative AI platforms, with Anthropic's Claude AI emerging as the most recommended replacement.

Sam Altman provides clarification

Amid public scrutiny and mass uninstallation, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has provided further clarity over its deal with the US Department of War (DoW). In an X post, the executive stated that it will restrict the use of its AI systems for mass surveillance in America and bar deployment to military intelligence agencies.

Stating the Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution, the National Security Act of 1947, the FISA Act of 1978, Altman stated it will “prohibit[s] deliberate tracking, surveillance, or monitoring of US persons or nationals, including through the procurement or use of commercially acquired personal or identifiable information”

He also clarified that OpenAI’s services “will not be used by Department of War intelligence agencies (for example, the NSA). Any services to those agencies would require a follow-on modification to our contract.”