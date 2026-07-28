OpenAI's Sam Altman to meet White House officials after rogue AI scare

Sam Altman is working closely with U.S. officials to influence how AI is governed. The meetings come at a sensitive time when the U.S. government is debating whether to limit access to Chinese open-weight AI models. Reportedly, the Altman meet with govt officials will revolve around OpenAI's roadmap, revealing the company's upcoming AI models, products, and long-term strategy.

Must read: OpenAI's GPT-5 was labelled a high-risk AI model over biohazard concerns

However, the discussion may also revolve around cybersecurity to understand how OpenAI plans to protect its AI systems from misuse, hacking, and other security threats. In addition, it may discuss OpenAI's position on open-weight AI models that users can download, customise, and run locally.

On the other hand, the US government is currently debating potential restrictions on Chinese AI models, while companies including Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta, and Palantir have allied to promote open-weight AI development. The government is also concerned about other nations like China closing the gap when it comes to AI innovations.

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China's Moonshot AI recently launched a new AI model, Kimi K3, which is said to offer similar performance to Anthropic’s Fable 5. The US government has also accused the Chinese AI startup of distilling Claude Fable 5 to build K3. However, it denies the claims.

Must read: OpenAI's 'rogue' AI incident reaches White House; Lawmakers propose emergency kill switch

OpenAI rogue AI incident

OpenAI’s meeting with US officials also comes at a time when the company revealed a major cyber risk of its autonomous AI model. The company said that one of its AI agents escaped a controlled testing environment and exploited a vulnerability to access Hugging Face’s systems without permission.

Govt is expected to ask how it plans to strengthen cybersecurity measures, improve AI agent oversight, and prevent similar incidents as autonomous AI systems become more capable.