Oppo A5 Pro 5G launched in India with IP69 rating, Dimensity 6300 and 5800mAh Battery

Oppo has launched the A5 Pro 5G in India, aiming to bring flagship-level durability to the mid-range smartphone segment. The device includes a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1000 nits. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, enhancing its resistance to scratches and impacts.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 6nm chipset, which includes an octa-core CPU alongside a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It is available in two storage variants: 128GB and 256GB, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, supporting efficient multitasking and storage performance.

Running Android 15 with Oppo's ColorOS 15 on top, the A5 Pro 5G also supports Dual SIM functionality and includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. The device offers a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP monochrome sensor.

On the front, it houses an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The phone boasts IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, aligning with its rugged credentials. The smartphone maintains a slim profile, measuring 7.76mm thick and weighing 194g. It is available in two colour variants: Mocha Brown, with a matte finish, and Feather Blue, featuring a feather-inspired texture.

On the productivity front, the A5 Pro 5G offers AI-based features for students and professionals, such as document summarisation, rewriting, and translation in Hindi and English. Additional tools include AI Smart Image Matting for photo editing and AI Assistants for note-taking and transcription.

The device is backed by a 5,800mAh battery and supports 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging, designed to provide quick top-ups and extended usage throughout the day.

Priced at ₹17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and ₹19,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option, the device is now available via Amazon, Flipkart, OPPO's official store, and offline retail channels.