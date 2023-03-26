Oppo A78 5G massive price drop alert: Available at just Rs 950 with these offers on Amazon

Let's delve deeper into the current pricing and offers available for the Oppo A78 5G smartphone. Originally priced at Rs 21,999, the phone is currently available at a 14 per cent discount on Amazon, bringing the price down to Rs 18,999.

You can also take advantage of an exchange offer and receive a whopping up to Rs 18,049 off the original price depending on your current phone, bringing the price down to an incredible Rs 950.

The Oppo A78 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, which ensures seamless performance and multitasking capabilities. The phone also boasts a large 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, making it perfect for streaming your favourite shows and playing games. It comes with 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration.

Coming to the camera department, the Oppo A78 5G comes with a 50MP main camera and a 2 MP secondary camera. For selfies, the phone features an 8MP front-facing camera.

In terms of aesthetics, the Oppo A78 5G comes in two colours - Glowing Black and Glowing Blue.

The device also features a massive 5000 mAh battery, which provides excellent battery life and enables you to use the phone for extended periods without worrying about running out of juice. The 33W fast charging ensures the phone doesn't take too long to charge up.

