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Oppo ColorOS 17 gets a major makeover: New design, AI tools and more

Oppo ColorOS 17 gets a major makeover: New design, AI tools and more

Oppo’s latest software update brings a redesigned interface, deeper AI integration, stronger security, and performance improvements, while expanding how smartphones connect to earphones, cars, watches, and other devices.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 30, 2026 6:00 AM IST
Oppo ColorOS 17 gets a major makeover: New design, AI tools and moreOppo ColorOS 17 adds new AI features, a redesigned interface and performance upgrades.(Photo: Oppo)

Oppo’s ColorOS 17 brings a substantial change to how users interact with their phones, combining a redesigned interface with a wider set of AI-powered features. Based on Android 17, the software was unveiled in China on September 17 and is the first ColorOS version to be shared across Oppo, OnePlus and Realme devices.

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The update brings changes ranging from a floating navigation bar and new lock-screen styles to AI-powered photo editing, live translation, and scam detection. Oppo is also promising improvements in app performance and background memory management, while expanding the software’s connection with cars, watches, earphones and third-party cameras.

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New design meets AI features

ColorOS 17 introduces Fluid Design, with a floating, pill-shaped navigation bar, responsive animations and a frosted-glass look across areas such as the Control Centre, Media Player, Notes, Files and lock screen. The lock screen also gets three new clock styles.

AI features include an AI Photo Editor for removing objects, reducing motion blur and changing colours, lighting and skin tones using a reference image. AI Memory Gallery can turn photos into storytelling photo blogs, while AI Notes can listen to meetings, organise information and create editable diagrams.

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The Xiao Bu assistant can track tasks, create travel itineraries and handle more than 700 scenarios in China. Compatible Oppo earphones also support real-time conversation translation.

Faster performance and security 

The Tidal Engine learns app usage patterns to manage resources and improve background retention. Oppo claims 55.6% better background app retention, 35% better launch stability and 50% faster scrolling and loading in third-party photo galleries. The Polar Light Engine can reduce app-launch memory use by 25% and rendering load by 30%.

Security additions include AI Cross-App Anti-Fraud, Face-Swapping Detection and Call Anti-Fraud. Car+ adds navigation handover to car displays, while watches gain air gestures, remote camera control, FatMax and Sports Fluid Cloud.

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The first ColorOS 17 devices include the Oppo Find X10 series, OnePlus 16 and Oppo Watch S2. In China, the stable rollout begins October 8, with more devices following through December. Oppo has not yet announced the global or India rollout schedule.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 30, 2026 6:00 AM IST
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