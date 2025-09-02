Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro go on sale in India for ₹1,799: Check features, offers here

The Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro are now available for purchase in India. The earbuds went on sale today at 12pm on Flipkart and the Oppo India e-store, with a retail price of ₹1,799. Customers can also avail of an introductory discount of ₹200 until 4 September, reducing the effective price to ₹1,599.

The Enco Buds 3 Pro are available in two colour variants: Glaze White and Graphite Grey. For audio performance, the earbuds feature a 12.4mm dynamic driver with titanium plating, enhanced bass tuning, and an Enco Master equaliser that offers three presets along with a six-band custom EQ.

The Enco Buds 3 Pro are designed to offer extended battery life, with the company claiming up to 54 hours of total playback. On a single charge, the earbuds alone provide around 12 hours of usage, while a 10-minute charge is said to deliver four hours of playback. The device is also TÜV Rheinland certified for battery health, ensuring long-term durability.

Gamers may benefit from a 47ms ultra-low latency mode, while connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.4, Google Fast Pair, and dual-device pairing.

The earbuds are rated IP55 for dust and water resistance and are designed with a lightweight, ergonomic build. Users can also access intuitive touch controls and AI assistant support.