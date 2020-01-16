Oppo F15 to launch in India today; here's what to expect

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is all set to launch its latest addition to the F-series, Oppo F15, in India. The launch event for Oppo F15 will be held in Delhi at 12 pm on Thursday. You can catch this event live on the smartphone manufacturer's official Youtube channel and Facebook page.

The all new Oppo F15 will be much lighter than its predecessors. The smartphone will be 7.9 mm in thickness and will weigh 172 grams. Apart from being a lightweight smartphone, the Oppo F15 also is expected to be great for those who love to click pictures. This smartphone is rumoured to feature a quad camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor. The device is likely to be powered by a 4000mAh battery and support VOOC Flash Charge 3.0. According to the Amazon India page for Oppo F15, this phone is expected to provide 2 hours of talk time with 5 minutes of charging.

The latest Oppo F15 will unlock in about 0.32 seconds with its in-display fingerprint sensor. Oppo claims that F15 unlocks 12.5 per cent faster than its competition. The phone has a 4.3 per cent higher unlock success rate when compared to its predecessors. Oppo F-15 will have 8GB RAM and a storage space of 128GB. The price of Oppo f15 have not been disclosed yet. However, the phone is expected to be priced between Rs 15,000 to Rs 22,000, according to several media reports. The phone is expected to compete with the likes of Redmi Note 8 Pro on the lower end and Realme X2 in the upper end.

