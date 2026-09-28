OPPO F35 Series India launch on October 5: Teases new Group Selfie Expert, and other upgrades

Since then, the F Series has expanded beyond selfies into imaging, design, performance, and durability, and has grown into a community of more than 30 million users. With the F35 Series, OPPO is now shifting from its original selfie-focused proposition to what it calls the “Group Selfie Expert”. The new lineup is designed to bring more people, expressions and shared moments into a single frame.

What to expect from OPPO F35 Series

Over the past decade, OPPO has introduced several innovations through the F Series. The F3 introduced a dual front camera, while the F5 brought built-in beautification technology. The F7 followed with a 25MP AI-powered selfie camera. The company later expanded the portfolio with the F11, which introduced an industry-first ink-filling process with a triple-colour gradient design. The F23 brought 67W SUPERVOOC charging and a 5,000mAh battery, while the F25 introduced 4K Ultra-Clear Video.

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The F Series also focused more on durability. OPPO says the F27 became the first IP69-rated super-rugged smartphone in the F Series, while the F29 further reinforced its durability credentials through testing in India. More recently, the F33 became the first F Series smartphone to feature a 50MP Ultra-Wide Selfie Camera.

The upcoming F35 Series takes that imaging approach further with a 50MP Ultra-Wide Natural Selfie Camera offering a 100-degree field of view. It also features NaturalTone 2.0 for true-to-life skin tones. On the Pro model, both the front and rear cameras will support 4K video. OPPO says the focus is now not simply on taking better selfies, but on capturing more people, more naturally and with greater detail.