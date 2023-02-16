OPPO Find N2 Flip global launch today, to compete with Samsung Z Flip 4

OPPO is all set to unveil its first-ever flip phone - the Find N2 Flip. It is powered by a 4nm Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ processor and a Mali-G710 MC10 GPU. The phone will be directly competing with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip features a 6.8-inch Foldable AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ capability. The screen has a typical brightness of 1200 nits (HBM) with 1600 nits peak brightness. It is said to feature an 'invisible crease' making the user experience more fluid and premium. The outside cover screen is 3.26 inches with a 382 x 720 pixels resolution, which is much bigger than the one on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The cameras are powered by Hasselblad, featuring a 50MP wide-angle main camera, 8MP ultrawide camera and a 32MP front camera. A Li-Po 4,300 mAh battery powers the phone with 44W wired charging. In terms of connectivity, the phone features WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS and NFC.

OPPO has also committed to providing 4 years of major Android updates and 5 years of security updates for the Find N2 Flip. This means the phone should receive at least Android 17 during its lifetime.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip will available in two colours: Astral Black and Moonlit Purple. The expected price tag for the phone in the Indian market is Rs 80,000.

The global launch event is taking place in London today at 8.30 pm (IST) and can be seen on OPPO’s official website and YouTube channel.

