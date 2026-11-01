OPPO Find X10 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Compared on cameras, display, battery and price

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OPPO Find X10 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro Max - Specifications compared

Specification OPPO Find X10 Pro Max iPhone 18 Pro Max Display 6.78-inch AMOLED 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED Refresh rate Adaptive 1–120Hz, up to 144Hz in supported games Adaptive up to 120Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Apple A20 Pro Rear cameras 200MP + 200MP + 200MP 48MP + 48MP + 48MP Front camera 50MP 18MP Battery 8,000mAh Not officially disclosed Wired charging 80W Up to 50% in around 15 minutes with a compatible 60W adapter Wireless charging 50W MagSafe Software ColorOS 17, based on Android 17 iOS 27 Starting price ₹1,99,999 (512GB) ₹1,79,900 (256GB)

Display and performance: OPPO or Apple?

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The OPPO Find X10 Pro Max features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,772 x 1,272 pixels. Its adaptive refresh rate ranges from 1Hz to 120Hz, while compatible games can support refresh rates of up to 144Hz. The display also offers up to 3,600 nits of local peak brightness.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max, meanwhile, has a slightly larger 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Apple's ProMotion technology and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also supports an Always-On display.

In terms of performance, OPPO uses the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro processor, while Apple powers its flagship with the A20 Pro chip, built on a 2nm process. OPPO runs ColorOS 17 based on Android 17, while the iPhone uses iOS 27. The choice largely depends on whether you prefer Android's customisation options or Apple's software ecosystem.

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Camera comparison - Triple 200MP versus triple 48MP

Camera hardware is one of the biggest differences between the two smartphones.

The OPPO Find X10 Pro Max features a Hasselblad-backed triple 200-megapixel rear camera system. It includes a 200-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 200-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 124-degree field of view, and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS and 3x optical zoom. It also gets a 50-megapixel front camera.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max features three 48-megapixel rear cameras, including a primary Fusion camera with variable aperture, an ultra-wide camera and a telephoto camera. Its 18-megapixel front camera supports autofocus and Centre Stage. The main camera's variable aperture physically adjusts how much light enters the lens, which can help with low-light photography and depth control.

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The zoom capabilities also differ. OPPO offers 3x optical zoom, while Apple's telephoto camera supports 4x optical zoom and an additional 8x optical-quality option. The latter should not be confused with a separate 8x optical lens. OPPO also supports an external Hasselblad teleconverter kit, sold separately for Rs 24,999.

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While OPPO offers higher-resolution sensors, Apple focuses on computational photography and video features. Both phones support advanced video recording, including 4K at 120fps, so camera quality cannot be judged by megapixel count alone.

Battery and charging - Which phone lasts longer?

The OPPO Find X10 Pro Max packs an 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging.

Apple does not officially disclose the iPhone 18 Pro Max's battery capacity. Instead, it advertises up to 43 hours of video playback and up to 29 hours of typical use on a charge in India. The phone also supports MagSafe wireless charging and can reach 50% charge in around 15 minutes with a compatible 60W adapter.

On paper, OPPO offers a considerably larger stated battery capacity and higher advertised charging speeds. However, battery capacity and video playback hours are different measurements, so real-world testing is needed to establish which phone lasts longer.

Price and availability in India

The OPPO Find X10 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,99,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. Its MRP is Rs 2,39,999. The phone is available in India in Luna White and Titanium Grey.

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The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900 for the 256GB variant. The 512GB model costs Rs 2,04,900, while the 1TB and 2TB variants are priced at Rs 2,54,900 and Rs 3,29,900, respectively.

Although Apple's starting price is Rs 20,099 lower, it comes with half the storage offered by OPPO's 512GB variant. Buyers should keep this difference in mind when comparing prices.

Which phone should you consider?

The OPPO Find X10 Pro Max offers three 200-megapixel rear cameras, a larger 8,000mAh battery and faster wired and wireless charging. The iPhone 18 Pro Max brings Apple's A20 Pro processor, a variable-aperture main camera, advanced video features and the iOS ecosystem.

If camera sensor resolution, battery capacity and charging speeds are your priorities, OPPO has several specifications that stand out. If you prefer Apple's software ecosystem, video capabilities and iOS experience, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is worth considering. Ultimately, the choice depends on which features matter most to you.