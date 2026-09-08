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OPPO Find X10 series confirmed for September launch: Design and camera details teased

OPPO Find X10 series confirmed for September launch: Design and camera details teased

OPPO is preparing a camera-focused flagship lineup, with its Pro Max model expected to push imaging capabilities further while a redesigned rear panel adds a distinctive visual identity.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 8, 2026 8:15 AM IST
OPPO Find X10 series confirmed for September launch: Design and camera details teasedOPPO Find X10 series teases a redesigned camera system and powerful 200MP sensors.(Photo: Weibo, Oppo executive Zhuo Shijie)

OPPO has confirmed that its next flagship Find X10 series will launch in China this September, with the company giving users an early look at its design and camera capabilities.

According to a post on Weibo, OPPO executive Zhuo Shijie teased the rear design of the Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max, offering a first look at the camera modules of the upcoming phones.

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The company is also highlighting a new Hasselblad Ultra-Clear Native Camera system, with a focus on sharper images, more accurate colours and realistic lighting and shadows. The Pro Max is set to push the camera hardware further with three 200MP sensors.

Find X10 series confirmed for September

The company has also shared an early look at the rear camera design, showing a large horizontal camera island with rounded corners and a stepped rectangular layout. Three camera openings are visible in the main section, with another circular element positioned separately on the right.

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Hasselblad system focuses on natural images

The new Hasselblad Ultra-Clear Original Camera system combines OPPO’s computational photography with Hasselblad’s colour science and optical tuning. OPPO says its approach is aimed at preserving fine details, textures and more natural-looking skin instead of excessive image processing.

The system also includes the second-generation LUMO colour reproduction technology and the LUMO Native Light and Shadow Engine. The latter is designed to maintain facial details and more natural brightness and contrast in challenging conditions such as backlit portraits.

Three 200MP cameras for Pro Max

The top-end Find X10 Pro Max will feature three 200-megapixel cameras, while the standard Find X10 will use a dual-200MP setup. This gives the Pro Max a particularly camera-focused position within the series

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Published on: Sep 8, 2026 8:15 AM IST
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