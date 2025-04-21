Oppo K13 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 6 Gen 4, 7000mAh battery for Rs 17,999

Oppo has launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Oppo K13 5G in India, with a starting price of ₹17,999.

The Oppo K13 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, featuring a 7000mAh battery, and 80W fast charging. Thermal management is handled by a 5700mm² vapour chamber and 6000mm² graphite sheet, helping maintain performance during extended gaming sessions. OPPO’s AI Trinity Engine further optimises real-time performance and battery efficiency.

The phone sports a 6.7" FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1200 nits brightness. It also has features such as Wet Touch Mode and Glove Mode, enhancing usability in varying environments.

Despite the large battery, the device maintains a thickness of 8.45mm and a weight of 208g, with an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance.

In terms of optics, the Oppo K13 features a 50MP main camera accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor on the rear. The front camera houses a 16MP Sony IMX480 sensor. AI-assisted features include AI Enhance Clarity, AI Reflection Remover, AI Unblur, and AI Eraser 2.0 as well.

The phone runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15. Oppo has promised 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security updates for the K13 5G.

It has multiple on-device AI features like including Screen Translator, AI Writer, AI Reply, and AI Recording Summary, which support transcription in English, Hindi, and Tamil. Google’s Circle to Search and OPPO’s AI LinkBoost 2.0 are also integrated for enhanced search and connectivity.

Savio D’Souza, Head of Product Communications at Oppo India, said, "With the OPPO K13, we’re bringing an OP experience to the under ₹20,000 segment—without compromise."

Pricing and Availability

The OPPO K13 5G is priced at ₹17,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and ₹19,999 for the 8GB+256GB version. On launch day, customers can avail an instant discount of ₹1,000 through select bank offers or an exchange bonus, bringing the effective price down to ₹16,999 and ₹18,999 respectively. The phone is available in Icy Purple and Prism Black colour options.

The OPPO K13 5G will be available for purchase in India from 25 April 2025 on Flipkart and OPPO’s e-store.

Key Specifications:

Display: 6.7" FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4

Battery: 7000mAh with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging

Rear Camera: 50MP + 2MP

Front Camera: 16MP Sony IMX480

RAM & Storage: 8GB RAM, 128/256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Software: ColorOS 15 based on Android 15

Build: 208g, 8.45mm thick, IP65 water/dust resistance

Price: ₹17,999 (8GB+128GB), ₹19,999 (8GB+256GB)