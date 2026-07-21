Oppo K14 series, A6s gets a price hike in India by up to Rs 4,000: New pricing starts at…

Oppo has quietly increased the prices of its affordable K series models, the Oppo K14 and Oppo K14x. In addition, the price of the Oppo A6s has also been increased, amid RAM and storage shortages and component costs. The revised pricing affects all RAM and storage options, with increases reaching up to Rs 4,000. Here’s how much these cost after a price hike.



Must read: Vivo X300 E is launching on June 27 with Zeiss cameras, Snapdragon chip, and more



Advertisement

Oppo K14 series, A6s price hike

The Oppo K14 previously cost Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB RAM, and it now costs Rs 21,999. Its 6GB + 256GB variant price has also been increased from Rs 21,999 to Rs 24,999. Lastly, the high-end 8GB + 256GB variant price has been increased to Rs 27,999 from Rs 23,999, which showcases a Rs 4,000 price hike.

The Oppo K14x price has been hiked to Rs 16,999 from Rs 15,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant, and its 128GB variant has also received a Rs 1,000 price hike. This smartphone is also available in 6GB + 128GB, which now costs Rs 20,999, up from Rs 19,999.

Must read: No OnePlus 16 for India? Brand may rethink global strategy amid Oppo restructuring

Advertisement

The OPPO A6s 5G has also received a price hike of up to Rs 2,000. The 4GB + 128GB now costs Rs 21,999, up from Rs 20,999. Whereas the 6GB + 128GB will now come at Rs 24,999, up from Rs 22,999.

Oppo's latest price hike will be in effect from July 20, according to a circular sent to its retail partners. The updated prices are now reflected on Flipkart, though some variants are out of stock. As of now, the company has revealed the reason behind the price hikes, but we expect the ongoing memory chip shortage and rising component costs are widely believed to be the key factors.