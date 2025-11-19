OPPO launches Find X9 Series in India with next-gen Hasselblad cameras and 7,500 mAh battery

OPPO has introduced the Find X9 Series in India, strengthening its push into the premium smartphone segment. The lineup includes the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, both designed to elevate flagship performance with upgraded imaging, long battery life, MediaTek’s latest chipset and the newly refined ColorOS 16.

Advertisement

The new launch follows a strong quarter for OPPO in India, where the brand rose to second place with a 13.9 per cent market share, according to IDC’s Q3 2025 data. The Find X9 Pro is priced at Rs 1,09,999 for the 16GB + 512GB variant, while the Find X9 starts at Rs 74,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. Sales begin on 21 November.

“With the Find X9 Series, OPPO continues to redefine what users can expect from a flagship smartphone,” said Peter Dohyung Lee, Head of Product Strategy, OPPO. “India has seen a resurgence in the adoption of premium smartphones by consumers in the last few quarters. As a customer centric brand, we do bring products that align with the needs of the customers. With Find X9 Series, we are introducing a complete flagship experience that sets a new benchmark for camera experience, design aesthetics, superlative performance and smooth user interface. We are glad to bring in this new chapter in OPPO’s journey of providing premium smartphone experience to the customers of India, by virtue of this strongest flagship ever. We are confident with our industry first innovations, Find X9 Series would redefine customer experience and put OPPO at the helm of providing user rich experiences with best value proposition.”

Advertisement

Both models feature slim and symmetrical builds with flat frames and near-borderless AMOLED displays. The Find X9 Pro has a 6.78-inch Infinite View Display and the Find X9 features a 6.59-inch version, each with 120Hz refresh rates and peak brightness up to 3600 nits. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings reinforce durability, supported by SGS Five Star Drop Resistance certification.

The Find X9 Series debuts OPPO’s latest Hasselblad Master Camera system paired with the new LUMO Image Engine. The Find X9 Pro features a 50MP Ultra XDR main camera using the Sony LYT-828 sensor and a new Real Time Triple Exposure setup. Its standout upgrade is a 200MP Hasselblad Telephoto Camera with a fast f/2.1 aperture, 3x optical zoom and close-focus at 10cm.

Advertisement

Portrait photography gets a lift with True Colour Camera technology and Hasselblad colour tuning. The Find X9 offers a 50MP main camera with the Sony LYT-808 sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP periscope telephoto module that handles both long-distance and macro shots.

The Hasselblad Teleconverter accessory, sold separately, takes zoom capabilities up to 200x on the Find X9 Pro for stills.

Both models record 4K 120fps Dolby Vision video, with seamless switching across the wide, ultra-wide, telephoto and front cameras. A redesigned Pro Video Mode supports LOG video up to 4K 120fps, integrated with ACES standards for professional colour grading workflows.

The Find X9 Series uses the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset with All Big Core CPU architecture and upgraded GPU and NPU modules. OPPO’s new Trinity Engine improves frame synchronisation, thermal efficiency and resource allocation, resulting in more consistent performance during gaming and 4K video capture.

The Find X9 has a 7025mAh battery, while the Find X9 Pro features a 7500mAh Silicon Carbon Battery, the largest ever in an OPPO flagship. Both models support 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging, 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. OPPO claims up to two days of typical usage on a single charge.

Advertisement

ColorOS 16 introduces AI tools such as AI Mind Space, AI Portrait Glow, AI Writer and AI Recorder. The system also offers deeper integration with Google Gemini, multimodal device controls and improved cross-device collaboration through O+ Connect and upgraded screen mirroring.

For privacy, OPPO has implemented its AI Private Computing Cloud, supported by Google Cloud’s confidential computing architecture to ensure sensitive data remains encrypted.

Alongside the phones, OPPO unveiled its Enco Buds3 Pro+ with 32dB noise cancellation, Enco Master EQ tuning, 43-hour battery life and IP55 durability. They are priced at Rs 2,099, with a limited-period launch price of rs 1,899.

Bank discounts, exchange bonuses, zero-down payment schemes and a limited pre-order gift box are part of the launch offers. Buyers also receive three months of Gemini Pro and additional Jio benefits.