Oppo Pad Mini is Android’s answer to the compact iPad. Can it dent Apple’s lead?

Must read: OPPO Pad Mini launched in India at ₹94,999: Check display, processor, battery and sale date

Oppo Pad Mini vs iPad Mini 8: Android takes the lead

For Oppo Pad Mini, the company’s biggest bet is software that lets the tablet behave like a larger phone. The tablet runs on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16, with productivity features spread across multitasking, multi-device connection, AI tools, and more.

Its new Free-Flow Windows lets users arrange several app windows freely. Circle to capture text or images lets you drag them between windows. It can also use a nearby Oppo phone’s 5G connection without a manual hotspot, sync calls, messages, and one-time passwords from the phone, and transfer files to Android, iPhone, Mac, and Windows devices.

Advertisement

In terms of AI features and tools, it includes meeting recordings with AI summaries, a three-finger swipe to save on-screen content, sketch-to-artwork tools, and more. The company further plans to add more features and functionalities with ColorOS 17, based on Android 17.

Must read: BT Explainer: The companies behind the brands: Why product design could be India's next manufacturing opportunity

However, Apple has refined its iPadOS across multitasking, productivity, and AI features. iOS 26 brought resizable windows (up to six at once), a menu bar, a better Files app with folders in the dock, and background tasks. The upcoming iPad Mini 8 will reportedly run on the iPadOS 27 update, bringing improved Siri, AI-powered photo editing, smarter Safari, and enhanced search, refining the iPad experience.

Advertisement

Oppo Pad Mini vs iPad Mini 8: Specifications and features

In terms of specifications, the Oppo Pad Mini features an 8.8-inch 2.5K OLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate and 3,200 nits peak brightness. Whereas the upcoming iPad Mini 8 is expected to feature a bigger display compared to the iPad Mini 7 model. Reportedly, we could expect 8.4 to 8.7 inches display.

For performance, the Pad Mini is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, whereas the iPad Mini 8 could run on the A20 Pro or A19 Pro processor. The Oppo also has an 8,000mAh battery with 67W charging, weighs about 282 grams, and is 5.46 mm thick. However, we are yet to get details on the iPad Mini’s battery, design, and size for a comparison.

Must read: Apple announces 'Pro and Tell' event for next week: OLED‌ ‌MacBook Pro‌ and other devices expected

Business Today also got the opportunity to get hands-on with the Oppo Pad Mini. What stood out at first glance was its compact form factor, slim bezels that offer more screen view, and the promise of a more refined experience with ColorOS 17.

Oppo Pad Mini vs iPad Mini 8: Price in India

Advertisement

The Oppo Pad Mini launched at a whopping price of Rs 94,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB storage variant. The pricing puts it in a tough spot in the Indian market, considering other options like iPad Air, Samsung Galaxy tablets, and others.

As far as the iPad Mini 8 is concerned, we expect it to launch at a higher price compared to its predecessor, which launched for just Rs. 49,990 in 2024. Amid the global memory chip crisis, driven by surging demand for AI infrastructure and competition for memory supplies, rising component costs could put additional pressure on Apple's pricing, potentially making the next iPad mini more expensive for Indian consumers.

Apple is expected to launch the new iPad Mini between October 28 and October 29, during its “Pro and tell” launch week.