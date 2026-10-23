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OPPO Pad Mini launched in India at ₹94,999: Check display, processor, battery and sale date

OPPO Pad Mini launched in India at ₹94,999: Check display, processor, battery and sale date

The tablet enters a competitive premium segment, where display quality, portability, and everyday performance will be key considerations as you weigh your options.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 23, 2026 11:59 AM IST
OPPO Pad Mini launched in India at ₹94,999: Check display, processor, battery and sale dateOPPO Pad Mini arrives in India with a 144Hz matte OLED display and an 8,000mAh battery.(Photo:OPPO)

OPPO has launched the Pad Mini Matte Display Edition in India, bringing a compact tablet with a high-refresh-rate OLED screen and a flagship-class processor to the market. The device is designed for those who want a portable screen for watching videos, reading, taking notes and creative work without carrying a larger tablet. Its standout feature is the matte display, which OPPO claims can reduce glare and offer a paper-like writing experience with stylus feedback.

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OPPO Pad Mini - Features, specs, price and availability in India

The OPPO Pad Mini features an 8.8-inch 2.5K OLED display with a resolution of 2,520 x 1,680 pixels, a 144Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen offers 344ppi pixel density and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. Its matte finish is designed to reduce reflections, while stylus feedback aims to make writing feel closer to using paper.

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Under the hood, the tablet is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, clocked at up to 3.8GHz, alongside an Adreno 829 GPU. The Indian variant comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.

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For photography and video calls, the tablet has a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth and a USB Type-C port. The device packs an 8,000mAh battery and supports 67W wired fast charging. It measures 194.38 x 132.38 x 5.46mm and weighs around 282g.

The OPPO Pad Mini Matte Display Edition is priced at ₹94,999 in India for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It is available in a single Lavender colour option.

The tablet will go on sale from October 29 through Flipkart and OPPO’s online store.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 23, 2026 11:59 AM IST
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