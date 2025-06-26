Oppo Reno 14 series to launch on 3 July: Check camera specs, other details here

Oppo has announced that it will launch its latest Reno14 Series smartphones on 3 July 2025 at 12pm. The new lineup, which includes the Reno 14 Pro 5G and the standard Reno 14, is being positioned as a flagship offering for travel and photography enthusiasts, equipped with an upgraded AI imaging system and advanced zoom capabilities.

Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G Specifications

The phone features a quad-camera setup with a 50MP Hypertone main sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera offering 3.5x lossless optical zoom, with up to 120x digital zoom. There's also a 50MP front camera with autofocus. Oppo claims this combination will enable users to capture detailed photos across various distances and challenging lighting environments.

The Reno 14 Pro is also capable of shooting 4K HDR video at 60fps across all its lenses, including the front-facing camera. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, it supports electronic image stabilisation (EIS) for steadier video capture. Audio enhancements like Stage Mode and AI Voice Enhancer are designed to isolate vocals and suppress ambient noise during recording, particularly useful in crowded settings.

Oppo Reno 14 5G Specifications

The standard Reno 14 model shares several camera specifications with the Pro variant, including the 50MP telephoto and front cameras. However, it uses a Sony IMX882 sensor for its primary lens and an 8MP ultra-wide camera.

Aimed at content creators and mobile photographers, the Reno 14 Series also includes AI editing tools like AI Editor 2.0, which allows users to recompose shots, correct group photos, or add missing individuals, while AI Style Transfer can apply aesthetic filters drawn from reference images. There are other features, including AI Perfect Shot and AI Livephoto 2.0.

Oppo says it has also worked on improving low-light photography with a Triple Flash Array system with three dedicated LED modules optimised for different lenses, enhancing visibility and colour accuracy at varying distances.

The company has not yet revealed pricing or availability details, but the devices are expected to be available shortly after the launch event on 3 July at 12pm.