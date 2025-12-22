Oppo Reno 15 series launch teased in India: Check expected models, specs, and more

Oppo is launching its new generation Reno series models, the Oppo Reno 15 series, in India soon. The launch has been officially teased online from Oppo India’s social media handle, giving a small glimpse of the smartphone's design. In addition, it is rumoured that the Reno 15 series could include four models that may include a compact version of the Pro version as well. Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming Oppo Reno 15 models.

Oppo Reno 15 series launch teased

Oppo has shared a teaser video of the Reno 15 series launch from its X ( formerly Twitter) handle. The post mentions that the Oppo Reno 15 series is coming soon, but the company has yet to reveal an official launch date. In terms of design, the smartphone looks quite similar to its predecessor, but it features a new rear panel design with a glowing texture.

That feeling when your favourite series drops a new season. Yeah… it’s that kind of moment!! ✨ #OPPOReno15Series, Coming Soon! #AIPortraitCamera #TravelWithReno pic.twitter.com/ODDyKZA5XL — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) December 21, 2025

The leaks further suggest that the new series may include four new models: Reno 15c, Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15 Pro Mini. The standard Reno 15 model is expected to feature a periscope telephoto camera with 120x digital zoom, and the Reno 15c may launch with a massive 7000mAh battery. There’s an anticipated Reno 15 Pro Mini as well, which is suggested to feature a 200MP AI portrait main camera.

As the teaser has started to drop, we expect Oppo to reveal more details about the Reno 15 series, such as the number of models, performance upgrades, and new camera features. As far as launch is concerned, we expect the smartphone to debut in January 2026, considering the previous year’s launch timeline.