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Reno 17 Pro carries familiar Reno 16 Pro hardware

The Reno 17 Pro looks almost similar to the international Reno 16 Pro. It retains the flat 6.32-inch display with 1,216 x 2,640-pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits of brightness. The MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super chipset and the phone’s 151.2 x 72.4mm footprint are also familiar. It comes in 8GB and 12GB RAM options, with up to 512GB storage.

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The camera hardware follows a similar approach, with a 200-megapixel primary sensor, 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel front camera. The battery, however, has increased to 7,250mAh from 6,700mAh on the international Reno 16 Pro.

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The standard Reno 17 takes a different route. It runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and features a 6.56-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Its triple rear camera setup includes three 50-megapixel sensors, while the battery capacity stands at 8,000mAh.

Oppo Reno 17 series price and availability

Both phones support 80W wired charging, run ColorOS 17 based on Android 17 and carry IP69K protection. Oppo has also promised up to six years of software updates.

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In China, the Reno 17 starts at CNY 3,599 (around Rs 51,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The Reno 17 Pro starts at CNY 4,199 (around Rs 59,000) for the same configuration. Both are available in multiple colour options, including the distinctive Encounter Cat edition. Pre-orders have opened, with sales scheduled to begin on November 20 in China.

However, Oppo has not announced India pricing or availability for either smartphone.