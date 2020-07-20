Oppo Reno 4 Pro confirmed to launch on July 31; check out features, price

Chinese mobile communications company Oppo is set to expand its Reno series of phones in India with the launch of Oppo Reno 4 Pro. The company will be launching Oppo Reno 4 Pro on July 31 at 12:30 pm.

Oppo tweeted that the Oppo Reno 4 Pro will come with a 6.5-inch display with 92.01 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The handset will have a triple camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The phone will also have a laser detection autofocus lens.

Besides, the smartphone will come with a 3D borderless sense screen along with a bezel-minimising effect on the sides.

Oppo Reno 4 is powered by Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with up to two storage variants of 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB. It is also backed by 4,000mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support.

Oppo reno 4 Pro features a 6.5-inch curved AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

In China, the Reno 4 Pro is priced at RMB 3,799 (approximately Rs 40,500). Hence, India's pricing is also expected to be somewhere around this. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro will be available on Flipkart.

Also read: 'Make in India' push to defence sector! Draft policy offers financial incentives, reforms stability

Also read: COVID-19 vaccine: AIIMS Delhi to start COVAXIN human trials from today; check details