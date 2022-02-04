Oppo Reno 7 series launch: When and where to watch live stream event

Oppo is all set to launch the Oppo Reno 7 and the Oppo Reno 7 Pro in India on Friday, February 4 and the event is scheduled for 1PM IST.

The two smartphones already made their debut in China in November last year and are finally making their way to India. Oppo is also expected to launch the Oppo Watch Free smartwatch at the same event.

The Oppo Reno 7 series have already been listed on Flipkart and the smartphones are going to be available exclusively on the e-commerce platform.

Where to watch the Oppo Reno 7 series launch

The launch event of Oppo Reno 7 series smartphones and Oppo Watch Free will be livestreamed virtually on the company's official India YouTube channel and also on Flipkart. The smartphones and the smartwatch will be sold via Flipkart upon launch, as per the teasers shared by Oppo and the Walmart-owned e-commerce platform.

Oppo Reno 7 series specs

The two smartphones have been in the news for a while and information about some of their specifications are already available. So far, we know that the Oppo Reno 7 5G has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1,080 x 2,400 pixels resolution.

The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. Under the good there is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC with Adreno 642L GPU paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The Oppo Reno 7 has three cameras on the back including a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front there is a 32MP selfie camera.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Reno 7 include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and GPS/A-GPS along with a USB Type-C port. There is a 4,500 mAh battery under the hood with 65W flash charge support.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro, on the other hand, has a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with an AMOLED panel, a 90Hz refresh rate and an 1,800 x 2,400 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. This smartphone also has a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support and the same connectivity options as the Oppo Reno 7.

On the camera front, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro has a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. There is a 32MP selfie camera on the front.

The OPPO Reno 7 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max SoC with ARM G77 MC9 GPU paired with up to12GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB storage.

The OPPO Reno7 5G is expected to be priced between Rs 28,000 to Rs 31,000, while the Reno 7 Pro 5G might cost somewhere between Rs 41,000 to Rs 43,000.

