Oppo said to begin Realme India layoffs weeks after brand reintegration

Oppo is reportedly cutting jobs at its Realme business in India, just weeks after reintegrating the smartphone brand as a sub-label, as the Chinese handset maker seeks to rein in costs and eliminate overlapping roles.

The initial phase of layoffs is reportedly expected to affect Realme’s sales and support teams in India, with further reductions likely across other business functions in the coming months.

Advertisement

Realme was formally reintegrated into Oppo on January 7, 2026, reverting to its original status as a sub-brand. At the time, both companies said they would retain distinct brand identities and continue independent operations, even as they looked to combine internal resources.

Recent restructuring efforts suggest a sharper consolidation than previously indicated. According to a report by Moneycontrol, citing a person with direct knowledge of the situation, Realme India’s sales staff have already been informed of a new organisational structure, while affected employees have been asked to resign by April 30.

Oppo has already merged Realme’s operations in China, the report said. In India, however, the company is proceeding more cautiously amid ongoing legal and regulatory considerations.

The integration was initially positioned as a move to pool resources rather than maintain duplicate teams across sales, support, product and research functions. The reported layoffs indicate a shift toward deeper cost rationalisation, as Oppo seeks to streamline operations and reduce expenses in one of its largest overseas markets.

Advertisement

Business Today contacted both Oppo and Realme for comment. Neither company responded to requests for clarification.