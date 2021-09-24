Oppo to launch Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, F19s Special Edition, Enco Buds Blue on Sept 27

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo on Friday launched special editions models of select offerings for the upcoming festive season. Oppo will launch Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Oppo F19s Special Edition and the Oppo Enco Buds Blue through the "#ASKOppo Festive Launch Show" on September 27, 2021, a company statement said.

The Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition will come in 'Majestic Gold' colour. The smartphone will have features such as Bokeh Flare Portrait Video, AI Highlight Video and Reno Glow, among others. The device also comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 1,200 chipset, 65W SuperVOOC flash charging and ColorOS 11.3.

Oppo F19s has a 5,000 mAh battery smartphone, coupled with Oppo's proprietary 33W flash-charging technology. Oppo F19s Special Edition boasts a new AG design. "Its smooth fingerprint-resistant surfaces provide best in-hand feel with its ergonomic design that is sleek and light-weight," the Oppo statement said.

Oppo Enco Buds will be available in blue colour from September 27 onwards. Enco Buds have 24-hour battery life and AI-based call noise-cancellation technology. According to Oppo, the Enco Buds have been built for users who want to upgrade from their wired and traditional Bluetooth earphones to their first wireless earbuds.

