Oppo to offer four years of OS updates for flagships; here's how it might even impact OnePlus

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has announced the rollout of its latest operating system, ColorOS 13. This Android-based system boasts a new design called Aquamorphic. The new operating system version offers a range of features such as Smart AOD, Multi-Screen Connect, and Home Screen Management.

According to Oppo, the rollout of ColorOS 13 has been faster and reached more smartphone models than any previous version in the company's history.

Additionally, Oppo has revealed an updated policy for ColorOS that aims to provide a longer life cycle to their devices. Under this policy, selected flagship models will receive four major updates and five years of security patches starting in 2023. The company has not specified which models will be eligible for this policy.

Oppo's ColorOS' direct impact on OnePlus OxygenOS

Oppo was planning to absorb the OxygenOS within ColorOS. However, due to a strong uproar from the OnePlus community, the company decided to let OnePlus continue to offer OxygenOS for its devices. However, you'll see a lot of similarities between both the operating systems. This leads to the question, will Oppo's policy decision to provide four years of ColorOS updates and five years of security updates even pass on to OnePlus and OxygenOS?

Currently, Samsung is the industry leader in the Android ecosystem which provides the longest support for its flagship devices. The company has promised 4 years of major OneUI updates based on new iterations of Android OS. Oppo will be at par with Samsung after the new policy is implemented. Even Google doesn't have this long a support cycle for its Pixel devices.

