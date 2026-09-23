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Oracle layoffs: Workers over 40 bear the brunt of job cuts in cloud division

Oracle layoffs: Workers over 40 bear the brunt of job cuts in cloud division

Oracle’s cloud business is facing job cuts across several roles, with the latest figures offering a closer look at the employees affected as the company ramps up AI infrastructure spending.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 23, 2026 1:30 PM IST
Oracle layoffs: Workers over 40 bear the brunt of job cuts in cloud division Oracle’s latest cloud layoffs affected workers across software, management and support roles.(PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Oracle’s latest round of layoffs exposed more about the types of employees affected in its cloud infrastructure business, including their age profiles. According to a Business Insider report, an internal document revealed a list of the job titles and ages of 546 employees in Oracle’s America Cloud Infrastructure organisation who were laid off. These employees represent about 7.6% of the 7,185 people in the organisation.

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It was highlighted that the majority of those affected were over 40, while around 16% were aged 60 or above. The cuts affected software developers, engineers, managers and employees working in data-centre support services as Oracle continues to invest heavily in AI infrastructure.

What Oracle layoff data shows

Oracle said the information in the document was provided to comply with federal age-discrimination laws. However, the document does not show the company’s total layoffs, and Business Insider could not determine if it included everyone affected in Oracle’s cloud infrastructure organisation. Oracle had 141,000 employees before the latest cuts and had already reduced its workforce by 21,000, or 13%, during the fiscal year ending May 31, 2026.

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Software developers accounted for about 17% of the listed cuts. Software Developer III was the most affected role, with 57 employees made redundant, followed by Program Manager IV and Principal Core Infrastructure Engineer. Oracle’s data-centre support services division also saw 41 employees terminated, including its vice president and two senior directors. This represented about 7.5% of the listed cuts.

Managers and older workers among affected groups

Business Insider’s analysis found 128 eliminated roles containing the word “manager”, making up around 23% of the listed cuts. Program manager positions alone accounted for 61 terminations.

The layoffs come as Oracle continues its AI infrastructure expansion. The company expects to spend $90 billion to $95 billion (around ₹9 lakh crore) this year building new data centres, while quarterly revenue from its cloud infrastructure division rose 121% year on year in its latest earnings. Oracle has not disclosed the total number of employees affected in the latest round.

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Published on: Sep 23, 2026 12:53 PM IST
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