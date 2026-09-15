Oracle layoffs hit India: Engineers, senior employees affected as cuts spread globally

Must read: ‘My husband lost his job today’: Oracle employee laid off after 12 years, wife says he worked through Holi, Diwali

Oracle layoffs to begin

As of now, the exact number of Oracle layoffs is unknown, but reports suggest that over 3000 employees have been impacted globally, including in India. The Moneycontrol report also revealed that by September 15, Oracle’s global headcount had been reduced by an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 employees over the weekend.

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While these are estimated numbers, Oracle layoffs may not be over yet, and the numbers are expected to increase. Therefore, the final headcount reduction for this month could increase as it continues to carry out its restructuring exercise across teams and functions.

Must read: 'Today is your last working day': Oracle begins new round of layoffs; here's what the shocking 6 am email says

For severance, four weeks of base salary, plus one additional week of pay for every year worked.

Oracle continues to invest in AI

Amid a restructuring plan, Oracle has continued to invest heavily in cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence. The company has also revoked offers to fresh graduates in India, impacting several students who secured jobs at Oracle during campus placement.

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On May 31, Oracle conducted one of its bigged lay off drive, impacting over 21,000 employees, which is said to be 13% of its workforce. Now, further cuts showcase the company’s greater focus on AI-driven infrastructure and cloud services, leaving many mid-level to senior technology roles vulnerable to automated workflow replacements.