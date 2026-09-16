Oracle layoffs not about ‘doing more with less,’ says CFO Hilary Maxson

Must read: Oracle layoffs hit India: Engineers, senior employees affected as cuts spread globally

"This means being thoughtful about where we spend our time and money," Maxson said. "I don't mean doing more with less, which is a phrase that I really, really don't like. It means simplifying processes that don't help customers and making clear choices on where we're going to use our resources where they have the greatest impact."

Maxson’s claims shed light on Oracle's priorities as its investing heavily in data centres and AI infrastructure. Instead of returns, the company has more debt as it has taken on tens of billions of dollars in debt to fund this expansion. Reportedly, the latest layoffs are intended to lower payroll expenses and help offset the cost of these investments.

Advertisement

Must read: 'Today is your last working day': Oracle begins new round of layoffs; here's what the shocking 6 am email says

Oracle spent $28.5 billion on capital expenditures in Q1, compared with $8.5 billion a year earlier. The company is projected to spend more, as it has kept its FY2027 capital expenditure guidance at $90 billion–$95 billion.

However, during the company-wide meeting, the leadership did not address the ongoing layoffs and largely talked about growth, customer demand, and AI-driven opportunities. As far as layoffs are concerned, Oracle has laid off over 21,000 employees in the 2026 fiscal year. The second round of layoffs is said to impact between 5000 and 6000 employees globally.