Oral-B iO2 electric toothbrush launched in India at ₹2,449, available exclusively on Flipkart

The launch price starts at ₹2,449 and goes up to ₹2,999 depending on the variant and accessory package. If you are considering an electric toothbrush without a complicated interface, the iO2 focuses on simpler controls, gentler brushing and a quieter cleaning experience, while retaining Oral-B’s signature iO technology.

Features and cleaning modes of Oral-B iO2

The iO2 uses a frictionless magnetic drive motor instead of conventional mechanical gears. The system sends concentrated energy directly to the bristle tips while reducing mechanical noise. Its round brush head uses gentle micro-vibrations designed to surround individual teeth, with Oral-B claiming up to 100% more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush.

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For everyday use, the toothbrush has three modes - Daily Clean, Sensitive and Super Sensitive. It starts in Super Sensitive mode by default, aimed at making the transition easier for first-time electric toothbrush users. An Automatic Pressure Sensor slows the brushing speed when excessive force is detected, helping protect the gums.

Price, colours and availability

The Oral-B iO2 is available in Calm Pink and Night Black, with the Night Black variant coming with a travel case. It is available exclusively on Flipkart from September 12, 2026, with launch pricing ranging from ₹2,449 to ₹2,999, depending on the variant and accessory package.

The iO2 is positioned as an entry point into Oral-B's iO range, particularly if you were looking to move from manual brushing to an electric toothbrush without a complicated setup. P&G also describes the iO2 as an affordably priced innovation designed to encourage this transition.