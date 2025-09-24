Origin OS 6 based on Android 16 to launch in India, iQOO confirms

iQOO has announced that its upcoming Origin OS 6, built on Android 16, will soon debut in India. The confirmation came from iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya, who revealed the update via a post on X (formerly Twitter). The move will bring India in line with China, where Vivo and its sub-brand iQOO devices already run on Origin OS.

Until now, Indian models of iQOO and Vivo phones have relied on Funtouch OS, currently at version 15 (based on Android 15). With the rollout of Origin OS 6, users in India will see a unified interface across markets.

The update is expected to first arrive on premium smartphones before making its way to mid-range and budget devices. However, it remains unclear whether all existing Vivo and iQOO models in India will receive the new OS.

The announcement follows weeks of speculation. Earlier, the official X handle for Funtouch OS was renamed OriginOS (@FuntouchOS_IN), hinting at the transition. On Reddit, an alleged Vivo India employee had also suggested that the rollout was imminent.

In China, Origin OS 6 is scheduled to debut on October 10, 2025, alongside the flagship Vivo X300 and X300 Pro smartphones, which are expected to ship with the Android 16-based skin pre-installed.

By shifting to Origin OS in India, Vivo and iQOO aim to streamline their global software strategy while providing Indian users access to the latest UI innovations.