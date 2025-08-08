Otek BM09 AI Mouse review: A smart upgrade for your desk

When I first unboxed the Otek BM09 AI Mouse, it looked like any other sleek wireless peripheral. But after a few days of use, I realised it’s more like having a compact AI assistant hiding under my palm. This isn’t just a pointer device; it’s a productivity tool that genuinely changes how you interact with your computer.

Advertisement

Design and Comfort

At 92g, the BM09 feels light without being flimsy. The curved shell fits comfortably in hand, and the understated black or white finish keeps it looking professional. The buttons are well-positioned, with the AI, OCR, Voice, and Translation controls sitting right where your fingers naturally rest. Switching between Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4GHz wireless is seamless, making it easy to pair with a laptop, tablet, and desktop all at once.

AI at Your Fingertips

The standout feature is the dedicated AI button. Press it, and you instantly tap into Otek AI, which is a built-in smart assistant that can draft business proposals, write essays, generate creative stories, or even build PowerPoint presentations from Word files. I used it to summarise meeting notes and draft a quick SWOT analysis, and both tasks were done in under a minute.

Advertisement

Then there’s the OCR button, which pulls text from images or scanned documents without needing a separate app. It’s a lifesaver when dealing with printed contracts or old paperwork. The Voice button is equally handy, letting me dictate text or commands without touching the keyboard, while the Translation button handled real-time speech-to-text translations in multiple languages surprisingly well.

Performance and Customisation

You can adjust DPI from 800 up to 4000, which is perfect whether you’re editing photos or just browsing. The mouse remained responsive even when switching between devices, and latency stayed low enough for casual gaming. Through the Otek AI software, I experimented with AI Excel for generating quick spreadsheets, and even tested AI Image Generation for mock-up designs, both worked far better than I expected for a tool bundled with a mouse.

Advertisement

Verdict

This is a dream device for writers, researchers, and professionals who juggle multiple tasks. Students could use it for essays and project outlines, while content creators might love the built-in AI image tools. That said, if you only need a basic mouse for web browsing, this is overkill.

The Otek BM09 AI Mouse blends traditional input precision with a surprising amount of AI-powered convenience. It’s not a gimmick; the features are genuinely useful and well integrated. At the end of the day, it turned into more than a mouse for me; it became a desk companion that streamlined my workflow in ways I didn’t expect.

If your workday involves constant switching between typing, research, and content creation, this could be the smartest mouse you’ve ever owned.