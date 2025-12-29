OTT releases this week: Haq, Stranger Things Season 5 Finale, and more to stream online

As we enter 2026 this week, several online streaming platforms have lined up to deliver heavy-hitting Sci-Fi drama, courtroom battles, and emotional farewells that promise to dominate the new year’s discussion. Therefore, if you are building for watchlist for the year’s beginning, then here’s your guide to the biggest OTT releases this week.

OTT releases this week

Stranger Things Season 5 Finale: This week, Netflix streamed volume 2 of Stranger Things Season 5 with three new episodes. However, the finale of the series will be released on January 1, 2026, which will likely bring the end of Vecna and his creation of the Upside Down. The finale episode is anticipated to be 2 hours and 5 minutes long, making it one of the most anticipated endings.

Haq: If you enjoy watching courtroom dramas and intense battles, then Netflix is bringing a new film dubbed Haq. The film stars Yami Gautam as Shazia Bano and Emraan Hashmi as Abbas. The film made several headlines during its theatrical release, and it has an 8.6 rating on IMDB. Haq will stream online on Netflix on January 2, 2026.

My Korean Boyfriend: It's a docu-reality that explores international romance and the cultural reality of South Korea. It will showcase five Brazilian women travelling to Seoul for the first time to meet their long-distance partners. The series will stream online on January 1, 2026, consisting of 8 episodes.

Follow My Voice: It is a teen drama film that revolves around a character named Klara who is homebound for 76 straight days due to her health crisis. During the period, she built a romantic interest in the radio host. Watch how the story unfolds on January 2, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video.

Eko: Another film to keep in your watchlist is the new Malayalam mystery thriller, Eko. The film was quite appreciated during its theatrical release, and it also has an 8.6 IMDB rating. Now, it's making an OTT debut on December 31, 2025, on Netflix.