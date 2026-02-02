Over 1 in 5 smartphones sold in India cost more than Rs 30,000, Apple sees 'highest ever' value share: Report

The Indian smartphone market reached a historic milestone in 2025 as the trend towards "premiumisation" accelerated.

As per a report by Counterpoint Research, more than one in five smartphones sold in the country are "premium", driving the market to its highest-ever annual value.

While shipment volumes saw a modest 1% year-on-year growth, the total market value surged by 8%. This growth was primarily fuelled by the premium segment (devices priced above Rs 30,000), which expanded by 11% to capture a record 22% share of overall shipments.

Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint Research, noted that stable economic conditions have paved the way for this transition. “India’s macroeconomic environment remained stable and resilient in 2025, supported by strong domestic demand, controlled inflation, and repo rate cuts that eased financial conditions and supported discretionary spending. OEMs leveraged this by strengthening their premium portfolios, with a sharper focus on high-end camera capabilities such as portrait photography and flagship-grade experiences, alongside easier financing options that enabled faster upgrades and greater budget flexibility,” he said.

Pathak further detailed the impact on specific brands, stating: “As a result, the premium segment (> Rs 30,000) emerged as the fastest-growing in 2025 in volume terms, expanding 11% YoY and accounting for 22% of overall shipments, the highest share ever recorded, driving the market’s highest-ever annual value growth of 8% YoY. Apple too recorded its highest-ever annual value share".

Apple and Vivo lead the charge

Apple emerged as a dominant force in terms of revenue, capturing a 28% value share, its highest ever in the Indian market.

The iPhone 16 played a pivotal role in this success, becoming the top-shipped model in India for 2025 and marking the highest-ever annual shipment share for any single iPhone model in the country.

In terms of volume, vivo (excluding its sub-brand iQOO) maintained its leadership position with a 20% market share, followed by Samsung, which held 16%. Samsung continued its dominance in the niche foldable category, commanding an 88% share of that segment.

“Vivo (excluding iQOO) led India’s smartphone market with a 20% volume share, driven by a dual strategy spanning mass-market and premium segments. The Y and T series drove volumes, while vivo’s camera-first philosophy powered a 185% YoY surge in the X series, supported by its ZEISS partnership and the new X200 FE, which effectively bridges the gap between the V and flagship X series," said Prachir Singh, Senior Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research.

How other brands fared

The year was also notable for the rapid rise of smaller players. According to the report, Motorola was the fastest-growing major brand by volume, recording 54% growth, while Nothing’s sub-brand, CMF, grew by a staggering 83%.

Nothing itself was the fastest-growing OEM in Q4 2025, posting 32% YoY volume growth, thanks to its growing offline retail presence. The brand is also stepping up investments in India, in line with the ‘Make in India’ initiative, to localise smartphone production, along with soon opening its own flagship store in Bengaluru.

In the foldable smartphone segment, Samsung led the segment in 2025 with 88% volume share and 28% YoY volume growth, followed by Motorola.

Technological shifts were evident across all price tiers. Average smartphone DRAM grew by 5% to accommodate AI-led applications, while battery capacities increased by approximately 9% as silicon-carbon battery technology became more prevalent. MediaTek remained the top chipset provider with a 47% share, while Qualcomm followed with 29%.

What to expect from 2026

Looking ahead, the market is expected to face challenges in the budget segment due to rising component costs, which may lead to a low single-digit decline in overall shipment volumes. However, the value of the market is forecast to remain strong, with average selling prices expected to rise by a further 5% to 7% as Indian consumers continue their move towards premium devices.