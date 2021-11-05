Over 2 lakh innovators, researchers, leaders, decision-makers to attend NVIDIA GTC

Technology major NVIDIA's GTC, the free virtual conference which is scheduled from November 8 - 12 this year, is all set to roll. The global conference will focus on deep learning, data science, HPC, robotics, data center/networking and graphics. With over 500+ sessions scheduled, the speakers will discuss the breakthroughs in healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, retail, finance, telecoms and more.

As the conference switched to a virtual mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, since then it has broken barriers specifically for the Indian market, helping developers attend the conference virtually. Vishal Dhupar, MD, Asia-South, NVIDIA told Business Today, "Indian developers found it very difficult to go overseas. But now NVIDIA is bringing that whole thing at their comfort. Participants can attend it live, and if they attend it live, they can even have speakers give answers to their questions. And if for whatever reason they don't want to attend it live, they can access the recorded [version] as well,"

Last year's GTC saw over 50,000 participants from India, much against a few hundred that would otherwise get to travel to attend the conference if it weren't held online, and NVIDIA hopes the Indian presence to be much higher this year as well.

"The GPU technology conference was conceived about 12 years back, fundamentally, because [at] the heart of anybody's success is the developers. Developers need to understand what you are talking about and they also have their own personal needs. Their personal needs are that you need a very large computing base so that their work can reach multiple people, and the work they do can easily be solved. The GPU technology conference was created for that purpose and the main aim was to attract the developers. But we did it differently. We attracted the developers who were at the heart of that conference, but we would also invite researchers who are doing the work, brought in many business people together who could use this technology," explained Dhupar.

Developers claim NVIDIA's GTC is an insightful and must-attend AI conference as it offers information to gain insights as well as understanding on leading developments and innovations that can be leveraged. "Attending the sessions organised at GTC can help developers gain knowledge on how the industry works and how advance technologies can help solve challenging problems of the society. The virtual summit is a platform that brings together different communities to empower them with first-hand knowledge from industry veterans in the field of AI and ML," said Krish Nair, co-founder, iNeuron.ai.

Along with the leaders from hundreds of companies and universities, companies such as Amazon, Arm, AstraZeneca, Baidu, BMW, Domino's, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Ford, Google, and Microsoft, among others would also be present. The event will see Jensen Huang, NVIDIA's founder and CEO, announce new AI technologies and products during the keynote presentation.

Other than the sessions by the industry leaders, the GTC will offer several sessions featuring leaders and experts from India as well. Advancing Scientific Discoveries with AI will have panelists from the Indian Institutes of Technology in Bombay, Delhi and Madras who will discuss the convergence of high-performance computing and AI, and the necessity to teach AI to students. There will be sessions which will see the participation of Tata Consultancy Services who will have leaders speaking about how they worked to accelerate digital twin performances, among other things.

Also, Prashanth Susarla, technopreneur-in-residence at ARTPARK, will talk about how rapid COVID-19 diagnosis through mobile phones was achieved and helped to triage potential COVID-19-positive cases during the peak of the pandemic in India. And edtech major Unacademy will discuss how it was able to achieve better optical character recognition performance and reduced dependency on external APIs with a new model, thereby, enabling the company to deliver their products using reduced costs.

Also Read: You can now play some PC games on your Xbox, thanks to Nvidia

Also Read: Telegram rolls out speed scrolling, calendar view, date bar and other features