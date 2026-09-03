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Over 6,300 jobs gone in just days: Uber, PayPal, Apple, and others slash workforce

Over 6,300 jobs gone in just days: Uber, PayPal, Apple, and others slash workforce

In 2026, nearly 1,30,000 employees have been laid off as per the data, and this includes numbers from Amazon, Meta, Oracle, and others.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026 2:53 PM IST
Over 6,300 jobs gone in just days: Uber, PayPal, Apple, and others slash workforceTech layoffs continues in September, numbers continues to grow in first 3 days of the month.

The global job market is facing another wave of layoffs amid the AI boom and restructuring plans. In just a few days, more than 6300 tech jobs have been lost across companies, according to Layoff.fyi. Recently, Uber reduced its workforce by 10%, whereas PayPal is also cutting jobs globally, and the count has crossed the 1,000 mark.

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Must read: PayPal cuts 220 jobs in India as part of its cost-cutting, restructuring measures

Tech layoffs 2026

In 2026, nearly 1,30,000 employees have been laid off as per the data, and this includes numbers from Amazon, Meta, Oracle, and others. And within just 10 days, more than 6300 jobs have been lost, raising concerns over the growing pressure on jobs as companies restructure, cut costs and increasingly turn to AI and automation to streamline operations.

Recently, PayPal has made news for cutting 4% of its Indian workforce, cutting 220 jobs across Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. Several teams, including teams across technology, engineering, operations, payments, and finance, have been impacted. Uber has announced plans to eliminate around 3,300 jobs, or 10% of its global workforce, in its largest layoff round since the pandemic.

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Must read: Uber cuts 3,300 jobs: CEO Dara Khosrowshahi reveals reason behind massive layoffs

Recently, Zomato and Apple also reduced close to 250 jobs. In addition, Oracle is also expected to conduct another round of lay off which is said to impacr over 7000 to 8000 employees globally.

Why are tech companies reducing their workforce?

The majority of layoffs happening in the tech industry are driven by rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation. Companies are significantly adopting AI to improve productivity and reduce the need for certain repetitive or administrative roles.

Companies are also reducing workforce focus on and investing in areas such as AI, cloud computing, and automation while cutting roles that are considered redundant. Slowing growth in some businesses, pressure to improve profitability, post-pandemic over-hiring, changing business strategies, and efforts to streamline operations are also contributing to workforce reductions. This showcases that many companies are trying to maintain long-term competitiveness by reallocating resources.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 3, 2026 2:53 PM IST
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