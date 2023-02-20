Panasonic launches LUMIX S5II and S5IIX cameras; Check prices and specifications

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

LUMIX S5IIX will be introduced with a new 14-28mm ultra-wide L-mount half-macro zoom lens both in Indian and global markets

The S5II is packed with a new Phase Hybrid auto-focus and powerful image stabilisation system

Both models contain a newly developed 24MP 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor that complies with PDAF.

Japanese conglomerate Panasonic on Monday unveiled a new hybrid full-frame mirrorless camera Lumix S5II, adding to its Lumix S series.

Panasonic, in a statement, said, "LUMIX S5IIX, a variant with a more extensive video feature set, will be introduced in upcoming months along with a new 14-28mm ultra-wide L-mount half-macro zoom lens both in Indian and global markets."

Manish Sharma, Chairman, of Panasonic Life Solutions India and South Asia said, "The latest LUMIX S5II and LUMIX S5IIX are a perfect fit for these ambitious content creators to take their creativity a notch higher. India is one of our key markets and we see immense potential in the full-frame mirrorless camera segment, especially in the fields of wedding, filmmaking, fashion, music, and long-form content. He even said that personally is looking forward to the S5II to practice photography.

The company has claimed that the S5II is packed with a new Phase Hybrid auto-focus and powerful image stabilization system, that gives an enhanced photo/video performance and is portable for the new-age ambitious content creators.

Both models contain a newly developed 24MP 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor that complies with PDAF. Panasonic has said that the imaging engine that the cameras use is also newly developed to achieve high-resolution, natural description. Additionally, it is approximately 2x higher-speed signal processing for high bitrate recording.

Lumix S5II body has been priced at Rs 1,94,990, the LUMIX S5II kit with Lumix 20-60mm F3.5-5.6 Lens at INR 2,24,990, and a LUMIX S5II combo kit at Rs 2,44,990 with a set of two lenses Lumix 20-60mm F3.5-5.6 Lens and Lumix S 50mm F1.8 Lens. Lumix S5II will be available across Lumix Lounges, Panasonic Lumix 4K Zones, and dealer networks across the country.